Eagles capitalize on a 49ers turnover with a Boston Scott TD that gives them a 21-7 halftime lead

With 16 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles’ Boston Scott scored on a 10-yard touchdown run for the team’s third rushing touchdown of the day against the 49ers’ vaunted defense.

The Eagles capitalized on 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson’s fumble, as he dropped a snap that Haason Reddick recovered at the San Francisco 30-yard line.

The 49ers had Scott stopped for a loss on an earlier run, but a face mask penalty on linebacker Dre Greenlaw helped set up the Eagles score to make it 21-7 at halftime.