Eagles capitalize on a 49ers turnover with a Boston Scott TD that gives them a 21-7 halftime lead

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott ahead of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

With 16 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles’ Boston Scott scored on a 10-yard touchdown run for the team’s third rushing touchdown of the day against the 49ers’ vaunted defense.

The Eagles capitalized on 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson’s fumble, as he dropped a snap that Haason Reddick recovered at the San Francisco 30-yard line.

The 49ers had Scott stopped for a loss on an earlier run, but a face mask penalty on linebacker Dre Greenlaw helped set up the Eagles score to make it 21-7 at halftime.