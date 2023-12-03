Eagles’ Fletcher Cox is active vs. 49ers after missing a week of practice due to groin injury

After he didn’t practice all week with a groin injury, Eagles veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is expected to play today against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Cox sustained his injury during the first half of last Sunday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, tight end Dallas Goedert will miss his third consecutive game with a fractured forearm. Despite him returning to practice on Friday for the first time since he suffered his injury during the team’s Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 5, Goedert was among the team’s inactive list that was published 90 minutes before kickoff against the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Other inactives include quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Rashaad Penny, offensive lineman Sua Opeta, and linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring).

Wide receivers A.J. Brown (thigh), DeVonta Smith (knee), and Julio Jones (knee), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring) all appeared on the injury report this week. However, they have no game status designations and will play.

Regarding Goedert, the veteran said he felt ready to return after practice Friday, but delegated the decision to the team’s trainers and strength staff. Despite his extended absence, Goedert is still the team’s third-leading pass-catcher behind Brown and Smith with 39 catches, 410 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He now seems most likely to return next Sunday Dec. 10, when the Eagles travel to play the Cowboys.

“To me, my arm feels really good, and I’m really excited to be where I’m at…It’s been tough not being out there,” Goedert said. “But I’m also thankful that I can miss a couple games, and be back for the important games in December. I feel like I’ve been getting good work all week. I’m really happy with where I’m at. It’s all about making sure my arm feels good, working on movement, and mobility. I feel like my strength is still there and my legs feel really good.

“It obviously was a scary thing. When you have a broken bone, you’re worried. But when they put the plate in there, it’s been coming along really well. My strength is back. My pain levels are low. So, I’m really happy.”