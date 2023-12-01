Dallas Goedert (fractured forearm) returns to practice Friday ahead of 49ers game

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to the practice field on Friday afternoon for the first time since he suffered a fractured forearm during the team’s Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 5.

Goedert, however, was not placed on injured reserve as team officials hoped he would be able to make a quick recovery. If Goedert was placed on IR, he would’ve needed to miss at least four games. Following the Cowboys game, the Eagles had their scheduled bye and Goedert underwent surgery to repair the fracture, which included the insertion of a metal plate.

On Friday morning, before practice, coach Nick Sirianni said Goedert was “doing well” with his rehab, but he declined to delve further into when the tight end would return to the field. Sirianni later expressed enthusiasm at the beginning of practice, when reporters entered the fields at the NovaCare Complex, and he shouted, ‘Sometimes you just have to wait and see!,” in reference to Goedert returning to practice.

The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in a highly-anticipated matchup featuring the conference’s two top teams at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Whether or not Goedert will play remains to be determined. The team is scheduled to release its final injury report of the week, which will include Goedert’s level of participation along with his game status, early Friday evening.

Goedert is the team’s third-leading pass-catcher behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith with 38 catches, 410 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Following this weekend’s game against the 49ers, the Eagles will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Dec. 10.