Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football during warm-ups before the Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak with a little more than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. A subsequent two-point conversion cut the 49ers lead to 17-11.

The Eagles needed only 65 seconds on the scoring drive to cut the lead to one possession. The quick touchdown came in response to a 49ers field goal that had given San Francisco a 17-3 lead.