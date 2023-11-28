Eagles’ Lane Johnson expects to be ready vs. 49ers after missing Bills game due to a groin issue

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told The Inquirer on Tuesday that he expects to be ready for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson, speaking at an event at Northeast High School in partnership with Kooth, was inactive two days earlier for the overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills. Although he was a full participant in practice all week, he popped up on the injury report with a groin issue on Sunday morning and was ruled out shortly afterwards.

“Just kind of popped some scar tissue from last year,” Johnson said. “So it flamed up. But I’ll be ready to rock.”

Late last season, Johnson did not play in two regular-season games with a torn adductor in his groin. He returned for the playoffs and ultimately delayed surgery until the offseason. Johnson was back in action for organized team activities in the spring and had started every game this season until their most recent contest against the Bills.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jack Driscoll, in replacing Lane Johnson, was the unsung hero vs. the Bills

Backup Jack Driscoll started at right tackle in Johnson’s place. According to Pro Football Focus, Driscoll allowed just one pressure on 38 opportunities as a pass blocker. Throughout the game, Johnson lent his support to Driscoll on the sideline.

“I know that when I play, I need some reassurance,” Johnson said. “But try not to do too much. So I just saw that as the game was playing, I feel like he was being very patient with his hands and stuff started really going well for him. So just told him to keep it up. And then had a little adjustments on the sideline. But for the most part, man, he played lights out.”