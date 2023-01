Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders carries the ball in the second quarter of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Read more

Inside the two-minute warning of the first half, the Eagles regained the lead over the 49ers with Miles Sanders’ second rushing touchdown of the game.

Sanders’ 13-yard run capped a 14-play drive that came in response to the 49ers tying the score.

Sanders leads the Eagles’ rushing offense with 39 yards off 10 carries.