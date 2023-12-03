Eagles-49ers instant analysis: Birds crushed 42-19 as the NFC’s top spot is back in play

The Eagles pounced on quarterback Brock Purdy early. The pressure was effective and briefly rattled the second-year signal caller. Over San Francisco’s first two drives, the 49ers managed minus-6 yards with both drives resulting in three-and-outs.

However, the Eagles failed to capitalize on any of that momentum as the offense stalled twice in the red zone to begin Sunday’s contest involving the NFC’s top two teams.

With the Eagles settling for field goals, the 49ers eventually found their stride. Purdy and the Kyle Shanahan-led offense were surgical; the 49ers finished a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone, while the Eagles went 1-for-3. That proved to be the difference as the Eagles lost their second game of the season by the way of a lopsided 42-19 drubbing from the 49ers.

Defense gives up six straight touchdowns

Edge rusher Haason Reddick unleashed his Gladiator celebration on San Francisco’s second offensive play with Reddick bringing down Purdy for sack No. 9 1/2 this season. Purdy was pressured frequently, but he eventually adjusted, and was quick to release the football to negate the Eagles’ pass rush.

Purdy completed 19-of-27 passes for 314 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Advertisement

Those noted red-zone woes haven’t been limited to just the offense, either. Entering Sunday, the Eagles ranked 28th in the league in red-zone defense, with their opponents scoring touchdowns on 64.9% of their red-zone trips.

Purdy might’ve started slow, but he departed with the last laugh. Following their pair of three-and-outs, the Niners responded with six consecutive touchdown drives. Purdy particularly enjoyed targeting the middle of the field, where the Eagles deployed linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel paced the Niners with 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a game-high 93 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles still own the conference’s best record at 10-2, but the Niners inched closer to the top spot as they improved to 9-3.

Offense struggles vs. 49ers defense

Eagles running backs D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott managed just 20 rushing yards across nine attempts. With the run game begin a non-factor and the Eagles also playing behind from the second quarter on, the offense became one-dimensional.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who briefly exited during the fourth quarter and entered the concussion protocol, completed 26-of-45 passes for 298 yards with only one touchdown. With the Eagles failing to establish the run game, wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith finished with a combined 17 catches and 210 receiving yards.

Hurts missed just four offensive plays while he was evaluated for a concussion. He was replaced by backup Marcus Mariota, who completed two passes for 16 yards. After he went indoors, Hurts emerged from the tunnel and he resumed his place under center. Hurts’ status and health will be worth monitoring as the team turns the page to its upcoming road game, next Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.