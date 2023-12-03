Eagles score first touchdown on Brotherly Shove

Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the 49ers as the Eagles pulled to within 21-13.

The Eagles used back-to-back Brotherly Shove plays to cap a 10-play, 58-yard drive, which was aided by a personal foul call against San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw.

The 49ers linebacker slammed Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith out of bounds and got involved in a confrontation with Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected from the game.