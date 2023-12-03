Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles score first touchdown on Brotherly Shove

The 10-play, 58-yard drive was aided by a personal foul call against San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the football against past San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead during the first quarter.
    by Mia Messina
Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the 49ers as the Eagles pulled to within 21-13.

The Eagles used back-to-back Brotherly Shove plays to cap a 10-play, 58-yard drive, which was aided by a personal foul call against San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw.

The 49ers linebacker slammed Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith out of bounds and got involved in a confrontation with Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected from the game.