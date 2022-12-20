The Eagles activated tight end Dallas Goedert to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Goedert is expected to return to the starting lineup on Saturday when the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Goedert spent the last month on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was hurt during the team’s lone loss on Nov. 14 when 321-pound Washington Commanders defensive lineman John Ridgeway fell directly on top of him. During the play, Goedert had his face mask tugged by another Commanders defender. There was no penalty called.

Before the injury, Goedert was enjoying the best season of his career. He has 43 catches with 544 yards and three touchdowns over nine games.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts’ MVP hopes die after Eagles coaches put him at risk too often

“It’ll be awesome to have him back,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said last week. “Obviously, he’s an elite tight end. To have him back in the fold whenever he comes back… [it] will be awesome.”

With Goedert sidelined the last five games, the Eagles have relied more on top targets A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with additional reps from reserve tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson. Wideouts Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal also have seen an increase in snaps.

“It’s fun to help these guys,” Goedert said last week. “Obviously, I’ve done what I need to do in this league to get to the business part of it where I know I want to be here, and I have my contract. I want to get these guys paid, too. I want these guys to stay around as long as they can. I’ve had good mentors throughout my time here.

“I feel great. I’m ready to contribute in whatever way.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.