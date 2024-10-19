Eagles activate Sydney Brown ahead of road game against New York Giants

For the first time in nine months, Sydney Brown is expected to return to game action.

The 24-year-old safety has been activated from the physically unable to perform list ahead of the Eagles’ road game on Sunday against the New York Giants. Brown tore his ACL in the 2023 regular-season finale against the Giants at MetLife Stadium and has been working his way back ever since.

Advertisement

“It is the place where I tore it,” Brown said on Friday. “I realize that. But, again, it’s another year. I’m prepared. I dominated this ACL process. It’s just something that I prepared for. Obviously, it’s on my mind, but it’s not something I’m superstitious about.”

Brown has taken the spot on the 53-man roster vacated by Jordan Mailata, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday with a hamstring injury sustained last week against the Cleveland Browns.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 7′s rivalry game

As he works to build trust with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the other new faces on the coaching staff, Brown said he’s tried to provide on whichever unit he’s needed, including special teams and defense. Last season, Brown played more than half of the Eagles’ special-teams snaps, primarily slotting in on kick coverage, kick return, and the field-goal block unit.

Brown, the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2023 out of Illinois, also served as a hybrid safety/linebacker in the Eagles’ defense last year. He split the bulk of his snaps at free safety and slot corner, while also taking some snaps in the box. Brown finished the season with one interception returned for a touchdown, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 45 tackles (including one for a loss) in 14 games (six starts).

For a second straight week, the Eagles have elevated Jack Driscoll from the practice squad to the game-day roster. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound offensive lineman has guard and tackle versatility and figures to serve as insurance with Fred Johnson, who is expected to start at left tackle in the absence of Mailata. Driscoll took five special-teams snaps with the field goal unit against the Browns last week.

The Eagles play in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium.