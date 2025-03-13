Eagles agree to terms with Adoree’ Jackson, giving them a starting cornerback candidate

The Eagles are bringing a veteran cornerback into the fold, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Adoree’ Jackson, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday night.

Jackson, who turns 30 in September, brings eight seasons of NFL experience to a young corps of Eagles cornerbacks. Between his first four years with the Tennessee Titans and another four with the New York Giants, Jackson has started 82 games (97 games played total).

Given his experience, Jackson figures to have the opportunity to compete for the starting outside cornerback role that was vacated by Darius Slay, who was released at the start of the new league year and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kelee Ringo, the Eagles’ fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Georgia, is likely in the mix for the role, too.

Last season, Jackson served as a depth outside cornerback behind Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott in the Giants defense. He started five games and finished the season with five pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 28 tackles.