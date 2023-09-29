A.J. Brown was forced to change his highlighter green cleats on Monday night vs. Bucs

A.J. Brown was one of the easiest players to notice during the Eagles’ victory Monday night in Tampa, mainly due to his season-high performance: nine catches and 131 receiving yards. Brown also stood out in the first quarter because of his bright green cleats.

However, following the team’s first drive, NFL officials informed Eagles vice president of equipment operations, Greg Delimitros, Brown was in violation of the league’s uniform policy and needed to swap his cleats or he would be forced to exit the game.

The star wide receiver grudgingly complied, opting this time for black and white Nikes. He addressed the incident in front of his locker stall on Friday afternoon:

”That rule sucks,” Brown said. “But it’s OK. I really try to bend the rules a little bit. [My cleats] are green, highlighter green. I think all players should wear whatever they want to wear. They’re not going to be able to fine everybody in the league, so we should start that movement as players.”

Brown further explained that he wore the bright-colored cleats so his daughter, Jersee, can see him on the field: “I wear the cleats because of my daughter… so she can easily spot me. Whenever I wear black cleats or something like that, it’s hard for her to spot me. I think everybody knew where I was on the field with the cleats, definitely my daughter. She got mad at me and [asked] ‘why did I change the cleats?’ ... I had to take them off or they’d pull me out of the game. I try to stay on the field.”

Brown wasn’t fined for violating the NFL’s uniform policy this time around, but he labeled the fines “ridiculous,” and added they typically start around $7,000.

”It is what it is,” Brown said. “I tried to bend the rules. They made me take them off. It’s whatever.”