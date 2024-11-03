Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ruled out of Jaguars game with knee injury

The Eagles will have to finish Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars without A.J. Brown.

The star wide receiver has been ruled out by the team with a knee injury. Brown, who was initially listed as questionable, came out to the field after halftime but then returned to the locker room before the offense began the second half.

It is not clear when Brown was injured, but he got up slowly after taking a hard hit following a 16-yard reception with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. On the play, Brown crumpled over after absorbing a hit in the back. He immediately rolled over, seemingly in pain, and began to flex his leg.

Brown, who led the Eagles with 408 receiving yards entering Sunday, missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

This is a developing story please check back for more updates.