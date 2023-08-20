Eagles’ A.J. Brown leaves his mark lined up against All-Pro James Bradberry in training camp

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown on Sunday morning concluded the Eagles’ final training camp practice not involving players from another team, similar to how the quarterback-wide receiver duo kicked off camp nearly a month ago.

When full-team drills opened, Hurts tossed Brown three consecutive completions at different spots across the field. It’s become a frequent sight for Brown to haul in passes involving varying degrees of difficulty. On Sunday, it was veteran cornerback James Bradberry, coming off his All-Pro season, who benefited from an up-close look at one of the team’s most lethal connections.

“A.J. Brown is an elite receiver,” Bradberry said. “So any time I get to line up against him or even DeVonta [Smith], it’s going to be a tough battle. Him and Jalen have a really good rapport right now. He made some good catches with some great throws, and also great route-running by [Brown] because he was working to get back to the ball. That makes it much harder for a defender to break up a pass.”

During his first season with the Eagles, Brown broke the franchise record with 1,496 receiving yards while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Often lining up on the opposite side of Smith, the two star wideouts became the first 1,000-plus receiving yards duo in franchise history.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni insists Brown has gotten even quicker thanks to his training in the offseason. According to Brown, he placed a large emphasis on agility work, often running on a treadmill with maximum speeds up to 23 mph. Ideally, he aims for a play speed with his route-running around the 17-18 mph mark.

“When we get tested, everybody will know [where we stand as an offense],” Brown said. “We’ll go out there and play. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen. But I know one thing is we’re preparing to be better than we were last year. We’re preparing each and every day. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen, nobody knows what’s going to happen. But we’re definitely moving in the right direction as an offense.”

Brown, who like many starters has not seen any preseason action, is looking forward to the team’s final training camp practice of the summer — a joint session with the Indianapolis Colts scheduled for Tuesday morning at the NovaCare Complex.

“[Darius] Slay and Bradberry, they know the stems, they know the routes, they know how it’s coming, the formations,” he said. “[We need] to test it against somebody else to see where you level at. There’s going to be competition on both sides, and that’s what you need.”

Barring any drastic change in game planning – with the starters again expected to sit during the final preseason games — Tuesday will mark the final time Brown lines up against an opposing defender until the season opener Sept. 12 at New England. He’ll be aiming to maximize his breakaway speed versus the Colts in a joint practice setting.

Since he was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Tennessee Titans, Brown leads the NFL with his 16.5-yard receiving average. Brown also ranks first in 50-plus-yard receptions (13) and 50-plus-yard receiving touchdowns (eight) over that span. Bradberry chuckled while he joked about not having to shadow Brown anymore with the season right around the corner.

“They always have me on my p’s and q’s,” Bradberry said of Brown and Smith. “I’m able to see different routes, see different abilities. When I’m lining up against someone, I’m learning how to adjust my play, and I’m also seeing where I’m at as far as my technique. It’s sharpening up what I’m trying to get better at.”