Eagles’ A.J. Brown is NFC offensive player of the month

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was named NFC offensive player of the month on Thursday for his performance in October.

Over five games against the Commanders (twice), Rams, Jets, and Dolphins, Brown recorded a whopping 40 catches, 700 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He also was named NFC offensive player of the week for the first time in his career after the Eagles’ 31-17 win over Miami on Oct. 22 that saw Brown finish with 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Brown has 939 receiving yards this season, ranking second in the NFL behind only Tyreek Hill, who was named AFC offensive player of the month. Brown is the first player in league history to record 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games.

With nine regular-season games remaining, Brown is on pace to shatter his own franchise receiving record (1,496 yards) that he set during his first season with the Eagles in 2022.