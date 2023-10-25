Eagles’ A.J. Brown is NFC offensive player of the week

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been named NFC offensive player of the week, marking the first time in his career that he has earned the distinction.

Brown posted 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ Week 7 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. For the fifth consecutive game, Brown recorded more than 125 receiving yards. He became the second player since the 1970 merger to record over 125 receiving yards in five straight games, in addition to Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson (2012), a Hall of Famer.

Through seven games this season, Brown has racked up 52 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns. His receiving yardage ranks second in the league behind Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Brown joins a pair of teammates this season who have won player of the week honors — kicker Jake Elliott (Weeks 1 and 4) and running back D’Andre Swift (Week 2).

Five Eagles receivers in franchise history have won NFC offensive player of the week honors, including Brown, DeSean Jackson (three times), Irving Fryar, Jeremy Maclin, and Calvin Williams. Brown is the third former Mississippi player to win offensive player of the week, as Eli Manning has earned it four times and running back Deuce McAllister won it once.