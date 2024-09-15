A.J. Brown ruled out for Eagles game against Falcons

One day before the Eagles’ Monday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the team ruled out A.J. Brown because of a hamstring injury.

Brown, the team’s top receiver, popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice. Coach Nick Sirianni said that Brown’s hamstring “got a little tight” and held him back as a “cautionary” measure. The 27-year-old receiver did not participate in practice on Saturday and was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before he was downgraded on Sunday afternoon.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts can stumble all he wants. This Eagles offense, with Saquon Barkley, is the best in team history

Additionally, Johnny Wilson, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound rookie receiver, is listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury. Sirianni said Saturday before practice that the depth receivers, namely Jahan Dotson, would be ready to roll if Brown was not healthy enough to play.

“If he has to step up and play more meaningful snaps, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, because he’s done a nice job and we can only judge him on the things that he’s done since he’s been here,” Sirianni said of Dotson, who joined the Eagles in a trade with Washington on Aug. 22. “Had some really good practices.”

Brown led the team in receiving yards in the season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 with 119 yards and a touchdown on five catches. DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 84 yards. Dotson played 42% of the snaps (32) and was targeted once, ending the game without a reception.

The Eagles can also make a pair of practice-squad elevations for game day. Parris Campbell, the 27-year-old receiver who signed with the team in the offseason, is a candidate for a call-up.

However, the Eagles may also want to call up a backup center and a third-string tight end as they did in Week 1 when they elevated Nick Gates and E.J. Jenkins to the active roster. If the Eagles want all three players active on game day, they would need to sign one of them to the 53-man roster and make a corresponding move.