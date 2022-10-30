Following his monstrous outing, Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is going to need find a local ATM.

Brown recently revealed to The Inquirer that after every 100-yard mark he exceeds throughout the season, the 25-year-old wideout withdraws exactly $100, and he attaches each Benjamin Franklin banknote to the back of his shoulder pads with scotch tape. Entering Week 8, Brown had five separate $100 bills conveniently hidden underneath his No. 11 jersey.

“It just inspires me to keep stacking,” Brown said.

During Sunday’s intrastate showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown set career highs with 156 receiving yards and three touchdowns — upping his season totals to 659 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His jaw-dropping performance helped the Eagles claim a decisive 35-13 victory, with the team extending its perfect record to 7-0.

Brown was nearly unstoppable, and quarterback Jalen Hurts made sure to find his top target over and over again. All three of Brown’s touchdown receptions occurred on shot plays in which Brown outran, outleaped, and outmuscled every defender in his way.

“My eyes always light up [when the football is in the air] because I know I have a possibility to get this ball,” Brown said. “It’s my ball or nobody’s ball.”

Nobody is able to physically see the cash strapped to Brown’s pads, but he uses this personal secret as a form of extra motivation. It’s a tradition he started in Tennessee, and he has carried it over to Philadelphia. His goal is to always exceed $1,000 or the 1,000-yard mark. He has accomplished the feat in two of his three NFL seasons. At the end of the season, Brown says he donates the accumulated money to charity.

“I’m always trying to work on something, and continue to get a bigger bag,” he said.

Based on Brown’s postgame demeanor, he certainly felt like he left money on the table — a phrase Hurts has repeatedly used throughout the season. Despite recording multiple career highs, Brown was left unsatisfied.

During a play in the fourth quarter, Brown hauled in a pass from Hurts on a breaking route. He proceeded to jet upfield, but Brown was stopped at the 11-yard line by trailing Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Rather than scoring his fourth touchdown, Brown settled for a 43-yard reception. On the ensuing play, running back Miles Sanders capped the drive with his rushing touchdown.

“I’m really kind of upset right now because I know I had a big day,” Brown said. “But I could’ve had an even bigger day if I made the most of my opportunities.”

While Brown was raw and honest regarding his emotions, several of his teammates offered a deeper appreciation for one of the best single-game performances by a wide receiver in franchise history.

“It’s fun playing with him,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “He just goes to work. It’s fun to go to battle with him. Ever since he’s gotten here, he proves it each and every day. There’s a reason he’s as good as he is, it’s because he works hard...he’s fast, he’s physical, anytime he touches the ball, we all think we have a chance to score. It’s fun to see him running with the ball.”

Asked about the offense maintaining its tempo in the second half, right tackle Lane Johnson said bluntly: “Just throw that [football] to No. 11. That guy had a special day.”

When the Eagles traded for Brown, they acquired a built-in chemistry between their new top receiver and starting quarterback. Hurts and Brown have possessed a strong relationship dating to their pre-college days, and the bond between the two players has grown ever since.

“Helluva game by A.J.,” Hurts said. “I know he wants some plays back for sure, but helluva game by him. I have a lot of trust in A.J...I’ve always had admiration for his mentality, his want to. He’s been doing great things for him. I’m proud of him as a friend and as a quarterback.”

Throughout training camp, Brown proved to help Hurts with attacking the intermediate and middle parts of the field. His presence has also opened up space for other playmakers, such as Goedert and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. But on Sunday, Brown made it evident that he’s going to give his team a chance anytime he’s lined up on the outside.

The Steelers often opted to leave Brown in single coverage, and he had a field day with that. During one of his touchdown celebrations, Brown pointed directly at two nearby defenders who had failed their assignment. Brown was penalized for taunting, but his exhilarating performance might’ve offset any anger coming from the home sideline.

“I just said, ‘one, two — that’s not enough!’” Brown said with a smile.

When the Eagles travel to Houston later this week for a Thursday night tilt with the Texans, Brown will look to have six $100 bills taped to his shoulder pads. The Eagles’s record is still unblemished — reaching 7-0 for just the second time in franchise history — and Brown aspires to keep on stacking.

“His presence is beautiful, I ain’t gonna lie,” Sanders said of Brown. “Having a guy like him is just making stuff 10 times easier for the O-line, the running backs, and Jalen himself.

“A.J. is playing out of his mind right now.”