After a week off, the Eagles picked up right where they left off.

Any notion of rust coming off of the bye week was quickly dispelled in the Eagles’ 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It’s the second time in franchise history the Eagles have started the year 7-0 and the first since 2004.

Here’s our analysis on the game:

Brown’s big day

After catching his third touchdown pass of the first half, it looked like A.J. Brown ran out of celebrations.

In lieu of an elaborate dance or stunt, Brown simply counted the two defensive backs Pittsburgh deployed to slow him down, much to the chagrin of the nearest official. The star receiver elicited a 15-yard penalty, but it was a drop in the bucket compared to the bevy of big-time catches Brown pulled off to give the Eagles a decisive early lead.

There was the 39-yard touchdown catch while double covered on the Eagles’ opening drive. The pass looked like it was overthrown at first with Minkah Fitzpatrick tracking it, but Brown ripped the ball out of the air before the All-Pro safety could secure it.

The pass on the next touchdown was tailor-made for Brown as he sprinted down the sideline with Ahkello Witherspoon trailing in coverage. Brown caught the ball in stride for a 27-yard score. The next series, Brown got past Witherspoon again and found the end zone as Fitzpatrick bounced off the 6-foot-1, 226-pound receiver.

Brown’s stat line was shocking midway through the second quarter, let alone the game. He had five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns with six minutes left in the first half. He finished with six catches for a career-high 156 receiving yards and three touchdowns after setting up a second-half scoring drive with an impressive run-after-catch that netted 43 yards.

Brown is the first Eagles wide receiver to have three touchdown catches since Riley Cooper did so in 2013.

The 25-year-old Brown has been consistently productive all season but hadn’t surpassed 100 receiving yards since the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Against the Steelers, Brown once again proved that he can take over games for stretches with his ball-winning ability and prowess after the catch.

Hurts stays hot

Jalen Hurts continues to show progress.

The Eagles quarterback had a handful of perfectly placed passes against a Steelers secondary led by Fitzpatrick, his former Alabama teammate.

He finished 19-for-28 for 285 yards and had career highs of four touchdown passes and a 140.6 quarterback rating.

Hurts has typically been accurate on deep passes, but each of the second-quarter touchdown throws to Brown were put in spots where only Brown could make a play on the ball. Even on an incomplete pass to Brown midway through the third quarter, Hurts threw an excellent ball.

The explosive plays aside, Hurts also continued winning in the other category the coaching staff consistently harps on: zero turnovers. Aside from a middle-field throw that Fitzpatrick nearly jumped on in the first half, Hurts hardly put the ball in harm’s way.

Second-half surge

For the first time all season, the Eagles kept their foot on the gas.

After taking a 21-10 lead into halftime, the Eagles started the second half with a scoring drive and kept the offensive onslaught coming throughout the remainder of the half.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called a play-action pass that led to Zach Pascal being wide open downfield on the opening series of the second half. Hurts hit Pascal for a 34-yard touchdown, the receiver’s first of the season.

Coach Nick Sirianni said the staff spent the bye week identifying areas of improvement and potentially problematic tendencies. The lack of second-half production was likely among the things explored and the early returns on the plans for better execution are encouraging.

Staying aggressive even with a double-digit lead will be important for the Eagles against the better teams in the league, although it might be a while before they face one of them.

Sack party

The Eagles’ new-look pass rush is off to a solid start.

Newly acquired edge rusher Robert Quinn played a handful of snaps in his first game since the Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for him earlier this week. On one of his first plays, he was a part of a personnel package that lined Haason Reddick up over a guard.

Reddick looped around the formation on a stunt and was rewarded with a beeline to Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett for a sack on the opening drive of the game. The Eagles went back to the look in the second half and got Brandon Graham a pressure, but the play was negated by a defensive holding penalty.

Davis leaves early

Jordan Davis left Sunday’s game early with an ankle injury that looked potentially serious.

The rookie defensive tackle was on the ground for an extended time but eventually was helped to the sideline, unable to put weight on his right leg. Davis was carted off to the sideline just before halftime and was ruled out by the midway point in the third quarter. A trainer walked out of the medical tent holding Davis’ right cleat.

The severity of the injury is yet to be determined.