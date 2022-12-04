On the Eagles’ first drive in the second half, A.J. Brown has his way again, battling for the ball to haul in a 29-yard touchdown against the Titans on Sunday.
Brown’s seventh catch of the day against his former team gave the Eagles a 28-10 lead.
Brown beat the Titans defense again for a 29-yard touchdown.
