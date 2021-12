Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (center) celebrates his fourth quarter 29-yard interception runback for a touchdown with teammates cornerback Darius Slay (left) and safety Rodney McLeod against the New York Giants on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles added another second-half touchdown against the Giants as Alex Singleton picked off a pass from Mike Glennon and returned it 29 yards for the score on Sunday to make it 34-3.

Rodney McLeod tipped the pass from Glennon, who came on after starter Jake Fromm was ineffective, and Singleton did the rest.