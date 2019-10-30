The Eagles drafted right tackle Lane Johnson in 2013 and expected Johnson to flip sides when the time came, but Johnson proved nearly peerless on the right, so they won’t move him. They hoped 2016 fifth-rounder Halapoulavaati Vaitai might develop into a starter, but he now profiles as a backup. They gambled that they could polish rough diamond Jordan Mialata, a 2018 seventh-rounder from Australia who quit rugby for football, but the job is harder than they’d anticipated. So, in April, they traded up three spots to take Dillard 22nd overall, even though they’d restructured Peters’ contract in March to make sure he would return for the 2019 season.