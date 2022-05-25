Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is leaving the team for a job as assistant general manager with the Pittsburgh Steelers, an NFL source confirmed Tuesday night.

Weidl is a Pittsburgh native who started his career in the Steelers’ front office. He was a candidate for the Steelers’ GM job this offseason, which was vacated by a retiring Kevin Colbert after the draft. Instead, Weidl will join their staff as the No. 2 underneath Steelers executive Omar Khan. The NFL Network was first to report the news.

The former Villanova center and Baltimore Ravens scout spent six years with the Eagles, including three as the team’s top personnel executive under general manager Howie Roseman. In his position, Weidl was a major part of the team’s draft evaluations over the last few years.

Weidl’s departure is the latest in a string of front office changes for the Eagles this offseason. They lost both of their co-directors of player personnel, with Ian Cunningham taking an assistant GM job with the Chicago Bears and Brandon Brown joining the New York Giants front office under the same title. Former Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche took an assistant GM job in Cleveland, working with her predecessor in the role, Browns GM Andrew Berry.

In total, the Eagles have now lost four front office members to assistant GM jobs, a position they don’t have on their staff. Earlier this month, they interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Hunt for their front office vacancies, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff Mclane and Josh Tolentino.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat talks about the life-threatening situation that sidelined him in January

“We’ve lost a lot of really good people, and we still have a lot of really good people,” Roseman said after the draft. “Obviously, because of that, we’re going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we’re in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building.”

The Eagles also cut ties with two front office members close to Weidl following the draft. They fired his brother Casey and let his longtime mentor Tom Donahoe move on after his contract expired a few days later.

Casey Weidl was a director of scouting operations for the team for two seasons and worked in the Eagles personnel department for six years. Donahoe, a former GM for the Buffalo Bills, was a senior adviser on the Eagles’ staff since the 2012 offseason. He notably had an awkward exchange with Roseman caught on camera during last year’s NFL draft after the team selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Jeff McLane contributed to this report.