The Eagles have fired director scouting operations Casey Weidl, the younger brother of Andy, the team’s vice president of player personnel, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

Weidl served in his role for two seasons and before that worked in various capacities in the scouting department in which his brother oversaw. Andy Weidl, who is a candidate for the Steelers’ general manager opening, ascended to his position in 2019 after Joe Douglas left to become the New York Jets GM.

The Eagles declined to comment on employee matters. Attempts to contact Casey Weidl were unsuccessful.

It wasn’t made clear why Weidl was fired, although there is often post-draft turnover in NFL scouting departments. His departure will be the first of several changes that will be part of a restructure of the Eagles’ scouting and football operations, sources said. The Eagles had already endured significant losses in the front office this offseason.

Senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown left in January to become assistant GMs for the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, respectively. And Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations, is expected to depart for the Browns, where she’ll work under GM Andrew Berry, who first brought her to the Eagles’ attention.

Cunningham and Brown were previously the most senior African-American executives with the Eagles, and Raiche was the highest-ranking women in football operations of any team in the NFL.

“We’ve lost a lot of really good people, and we still have a lot of really good people,” Eagles executive vice president/GM Howie Roseman said last week at the conclusion of the NFL draft. “Obviously, because of that, we’re going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we’re in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building.

“We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we’re always looking to add good people, and I think you’re only as good as your people. We have really good people, and obviously Andy is one of them.”

Andy Weidl interviewed with the Steelers last month. He was asked last week about juggling his future prospects with running the Eagles’ draft.

“We always talk about, ‘Be where your feet are. Be where your feet are and focus on the task at hand,’” Weidl said. “And that’s what we did.

“I think our group as a whole — coaches, scouts — everybody really locked in on this process, and I think you saw the results the last three days in the draft class that we brought in. So really fortunate to be part of it and love what we do, what we’re doing, and where we’re heading.”

Weidl, a Pittsburgh native, got his start in the NFL working for the Steelers. Tom Donahoe, then the Steelers GM and currently a senior executive with the Eagles, hired him as an intern before promoting him to a full-time scouting role.

The 47-year-old Weidl briefly worked for the Saints before joining the Ravens in 2005. He was hired by Roseman in 2016 just before Douglas came aboard. Weidl and Douglas had previously worked together in Baltimore.

Casey Weidl’s tenure with the Eagles also began in 2016 after four seasons with the Bills. He originally joined the front office as college scouting coordinator before becoming pro personnel coordinator in 2018. He was promoted to director of scouting operations in 2019.