Walking through the concrete hallways beneath the lower bowl at Lincoln Financial Field, Brianna Castro couldn’t stop smiling as she navigated her way toward the tunnel that led to the football field. More than a decade ago, Castro worked concession stands at the Eagles home stadium.

This past week, Castro’s visit to the Linc carried a much more significant meaning.

The North Philadelphia-bred singer-songwriter is part of a venture the team is launching, titled “Eagles Gameday Poster Project Playlist.” The Gameday Poster Project Playlist is intended to showcase local artists in a collaboration through exclusive music tracks and illustrative posters that characterize the build-up of each home game throughout the 2022 regular season.

“Eagles fans are so passionate, I feel like we pour the same amount of passion into our music,” Castro said. “I love creating music so much because it’s the best way for me to express myself. Sometimes I’m not always the best at conversations in the moment. I need time to sit down and reflect. When I’m able to gather and write down my thoughts, it portrays in a more meaningful way. I just love to write.”

The Gameday Poster Project Playlist is being executive produced by Philadelphia-based rapper Chill Moody. The Pepsi-sponsored digital gameday posters will combine original artwork with exclusive, unreleased music tracks. The Eagles plan to release each digital poster and track every Friday before home games. Throughout the season, fans can listen to the tracks on the Eagles Mobile App playlist.

The first digital poster/track will release Saturday ahead of the team’s home opener versus the Vikings on Monday night.

“We hope this creates an incredible experience for the artists,” said Jen Kavanagh, the Eagles’ senior vice president of media and marketing. “We ultimately want to amplify their talents. Music is a very complicated space. It can be tough to navigate. The goal is to create opportunities and utilize our platforms to provide fans with access to these tracks three days before the rest of the world.”

Moody has taken on several big projects across the city. He has performed at various festivals, including Jay-Z’s “Made In America,” and also ventured into the food/drink space, collaborating with local breweries and releasing his own IPA. Asked how his past collaborations and accomplishments compare to the Gameday Poster Project, Moody became emotional.

“This is something that’s never happened before,” Moody said. “Independent artists linking with a professional team. It gives us an opportunity to shine, and we’re bringing people along the way. It’s an amazing way to amplify the city as a whole.”

As part of the project, the Eagles recently invited the artists to the NovaCare Complex. They were able to interact with various staff, including players and coaches. Moody labeled his run-in with quarterback Jalen Hurts as “unforgettable.”

Running backs coach Jemal Singleton also wrote about his interaction with country artist Breland on his Instagram: “Was fortunate enough to meet Breland last week. He’s not only a great artist and New Jersey native, but more importantly, he’s a diehard Eagles fan. 🤣 Came across some of his music a few months ago. His album Cross Country releases tomorrow and I can’t wait to hear it.”

The music lineup features tracks from a wide range of genres, including hip-hop/rap, rock, country, pop, and Latin. Musical artists include: Jimmie Allen, Breland, Brianna Castro, JustMadNice, Lester London + Dot Cromwell, The Menzingers, Reef The Lost Cauze, Suzanne Sheer, and Chill Moody + NxG.

The local visual artists include: James Boyle (@boylejames), Veronica Gilman (@verofactum), Hannah Gosta (@hannahadraws), HAP (@hapforshort), Ryan Lynn (@ryanlynndesign), Rachel Perciphone (@rachelperciphone), Jason Piperberg (@jasonpiperberg), Tiff Urquhart (@urquh.art), and Keni Thomas (@thomcat23).