Eagles introduce new popcorn stand that will employ adults with autism and disabilities

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is plenty excited for the upcoming season with the team hoping to reach similar heights following its appearance in Super Bowl LVII. Away from the field, one of Lurie’s biggest passions remains his involvement with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

On Sunday, before the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Lurie announced the team is building a new popcorn concession stand that will employ adults with autism and intellectual disabilities in partnership with “Popcorn for the People.”

According to a 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Labor, at least 85% of individuals on the autism spectrum are unemployed. This rate is the highest among any other disability.

”Our hope is that a partnership like this can serve as a model for other organizations here in Philadelphia and around the country,” Lurie said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the stadium. “To take the same kind of action and leverage their strengths, and put their resources together in the very same way, being collaborative and offering employment to the disabled community.

“We look forward to bringing new jobs to this community today and for many many years to come.”

Additionally, the Eagles also have partnered with Wawa to transform one of its former Center City stores located on 9th and South Streets into a “Popcorn for the People” production facility. One dollar from every bag of popcorn sold will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce’s Sea Isle event raises more than $380,000 for the Eagles’ Autism Foundation

Since 2018, the Eagles Autism Challenge has raised more than $23 million in autism research and care programs, according to the team.

Lurie said: “This transformational partnership is a prime example of what can be accomplished when organizations with aligned missions come together.”