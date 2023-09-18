Eagles’ Avonte Maddox will be out indefinitely after surgery this week

Eagles Avonte Maddox is out indefinitely with a torn pectoral muscle, according to a league source who confirmed an NFL Network report.

The slot cornerback suffered the injury in the Eagles’ 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday and reportedly will undergo surgery this week.

Maddox is likely miss the rest of the season barring a remarkably quick recovery process.

The Eagles don’t have a clear path to replacing the 27-year-old veteran. Mario Goodrich came in for Maddox against Minnesota, but the team could also move James Bradberry inside once the veteran cornerback clears concussion protocol or put rookie safety Sydney Brown in the slot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.