Avonte Maddox has no injury designation ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals

Avonte Maddox is on the mend.

The Eagles nickel cornerback, who has been a full participant in practice over the past two weeks as he attempts to make his return from a torn pectoral muscle in his chest that he suffered in mid-September against the Minnesota Vikings, did not have any type of game status on the team’s final injury report on that was announced Friday evening.

“It’s been tough mentally,” Maddox said this week. “But everything happens for a reason I feel like. When I get my opportunity to step back on the field, there won’t be a change to my game. I play the same way, all the time, every time. That’s just me. No matter what I’m feeling. When I step back on the field, run out of the tunnel for the first time again with my shoulder pads – it’ll be fun.”

Left guard Landon Dickerson (thumb) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (abdomen), both of whom missed Monday’s contest against the New York Giants, also are expected to return to the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay will miss his third consecutive game after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The team is hopeful Slay can return to practice next week, with the Eagles scheduled to play the Giants in the regular-season finale.

Additionally, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam popped up on the injury report with a hamstring. He is listed as questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) also is questionable.

With the roster currently full at 53 players, the Eagles would need to make a transaction in order to activate Maddox from injured reserve.