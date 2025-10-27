No, the Eagles aren’t better without A.J. Brown, but for one game they were

A.J. Brown stood on the sideline with a kelly green hoodie pulled over his head, which was also wrapped in a towel. The Eagles led the New York Giants, 31-13, late in the fourth quarter, despite the absence of their No. 1 wide receiver.

But it wasn’t the passing game, nor Brown’s replacements, that had the offense looking its most efficient this season. It was the resurrection of running back Saquon Barkley and the ground attack that carried the torch.

Eagles receivers other than DeVonta Smith had just one catch for three yards by the time quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped on third-and-6 with just over six minutes remaining. But Hurts went to Jahan Dotson even though he had no separation vs. man coverage, on the type of jump ball that Brown has mastered the art of catching.

And he’d probably like to see Hurts throw to him more often.

But Dotson was the target on this 50-50 opportunity, and he made the best of it, hauling in the 40-yard heave for a touchdown. The injured Brown, meanwhile, raised his right arm and pumped his fist. He hung back near the bench reserved for receivers and greeted Dotson with a smile and a handshake after his score.

“It’s tough when you’re missing not only the best receiver on your team, but one of the best receivers in the league,” Dotson said of Brown, who missed his first game of the season because of a hamstring injury. “We have this motto in our room: There’s no drop off, no matter who goes out there.”

Make no mistake, the Eagles need Brown if they make a deep postseason run and repeat as Super Bowl champions. Sunday’s lopsided 38-20 win might suggest otherwise, because a balanced offense scored its most points and gained its most yards.

But the Giants offered the perfect remedy. They had embarrassed the Eagles just 17 days prior, but a perfect storm of a short turnaround following a choke job to the Broncos, untimely injuries, and an offense still wandering in the identity wasteland contributed to an uncharacteristic loss.

The Eagles should have taken advantage of the Giants’ run defense deficiencies in the first meeting. They got behind and Hurts and the dropback pass game couldn’t compensate. But Eagles coaches wanted to establish the run two weeks later, and Barkley’s 65-yard touchdown dash on the second play from scrimmage meant they could stick with it and open the playbook.

A diversity of run calls and directions — and even personnel — helped spring Barkley for 150 rushing yards on 14 carries and reserve Tank Bisgby for 104 yards on just nine carries.

“That’s my all-time favorite way to win,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said during his postgame speech in the home locker room at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was a vintage performance in a Sirianni era full of rushing records. The Eagles’ 276 yards on the ground were the second most in the last five years (behind 363 yards vs. the Packers in 2022) and their 8.4 yards per carry was first over that span (ahead of an 8.2 average against the Giants, also in 2022).

Sirianni’s Eagles with Hurts at quarterback are normally at their best when the run offense is humming. He was never going to abandoned the cause with Barkley as his bell cow and the offensive line, despite injuries, superior to most.

But Brown’s absence, at least for one week, allowed the Eagles to focus more on getting Barkley back on track. It meant having one less potent mouth to feed in the pass offense, but also one that can be vocal about his hunger.

“Obviously, anytime you lose a player like A.J. for a game, it changes some things as far as how you go about putting guys in different positions,” Sirianni said. “But if you have faith in the guys that you have that are backing him up, whether that’s receiver or O-line, you still go about doing what they can do the best, but also putting them in a position to make plays.”

Hurts still dropped to throw. But Smith was far and away his primary target, catching 6 of 9 passes for 84 yards. Barkley was next with four grabs, with one coming on the oft-neglected screen pass. Tight end Dallas Goedert had three receptions with two resulting in red zone touchdowns.

Overall, Hurts completed 15 of 20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns. There were still struggles against pressure and four sacks that appeared to fall on the him more than anyone else. But it was an methodical day after an explosive aerial showing vs. the Vikings last week.

“It’s definitely a different rhythm because you get a flow of playing with A.J. and Smitty and Dallas and you have your crew,” Hurts said, before adding: “But when we are able to run the ball like we did, it creates more of a balance and free will of how we attack people.”

Aside from three victory-formation kneels, and one Tush Push, the run-pass ratio was an equal 50-50. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo had maybe his best play-calling day, and mixed in variety with Hurts under center, run-pass options, and outside runs on gap schemes.

Offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata said the game plan called for more diversity in the run game. Sirianni countered that claim. “That doesn’t mean we haven’t had them in,” he said.

Whatever the case, not getting to them before required patience from Barkley and the O-line after weeks of frustration.

“I think it’s just being professional,” Barkley said of finally breaking loose. “Knowing that every week’s not going to be how you learn to be sometime, but you can’t lose faith.”

It could be a lesson for Brown, who has expressed his disappointment with the passing offense, both publicly in interviews and cryptically on social media. Few have objected when he has stood in front of microphones and, in so many words, said he wants the ball. He should. He’s one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Even his post on “X” after the Bucs game last month — when he quoted scripture about not being listened to — was understood by many because he and Hurts had failed to hook up in Tampa.

But Brown’s most recent post — “using me but not using me” — after he caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota probably took whatever discontent he may have to uncharted territory within the Eagles organization.

He is well-liked in the locker room, by the coaching staff, and the front office. But every player is expendable. The Eagles are unlikely to trade Brown ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline. There’s an astronomical dead money hit, and Howie Roseman would need blockbuster compensation to even consider.

The Eagles general manager also isn’t known for trading players in their prime that are crucial to winning titles. Brown may not be pleased with whomever — most likely, Hurts — but it makes little sense for him to want to be moved. At least now.

Hurts, to his credit, went out of his way to praise the receiver several times during his Wednesday news conference. But it would behoove the quarterback to make Brown happy on the field and off. His success raises all ships.

“I think the best is yet to come,” Hurts said when asked about Sunday’s run offense explosion.

He sounds like he knows something. Getting Brown more involved would help.