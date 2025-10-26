It took a few weeks with the new coordinator, but he figured it out and the offense started producing.

A few months later, the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.

That was last year.

Kellen Moore introduced a radically new scheme. It took five weeks, give or take, for the Eagles to work out the kinks, and Moore was criticized the entire time. That was with a relatively stable roster, especially along the offensive line. The offense developed a run-first personality, emphasized ball security, beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and earned Moore the head coaching job in New Orleans.

Fast forward a few months, and no one in the Eagles organization took more heat over the first seven weeks than Kevin Patullo, Moore’s successor and head coach Nick Sirianni’s longtime majordomo.

Patullo has never been a coordinator before, and inherited much of Moore’s simple scheme and elite personnel, but that personnel did not practice together even once for the entirety of training camp. Eight games into the season, the same five offensive linemen have not started and finished two games in a row.

Excuses? Maybe.

Explanations? Definitely.

At any rate, Patullo’s offense averaged 23.6 points in the first six games of the season. After Sunday’s 38-20 win against the Giants, it is averaging 33.0 points.

Moore’s offense averaged just 21.2 points through the first five games last season. It takes offenses time to synchronize.

Entering the bye week with a 6-2 record, consider Patullo’s offense synchronized.

More significantly, it looks like an offense with a plan and a direction.

Even more significantly, over the last two weeks, incorporating under-center snaps, play-action, and RPOs, it looks like an unpredictable, diverse offense.

Perhaps most significantly, it scored 38 points and produced four touchdown passes without the services of perpetual malcontent A.J. Brown, the best and least mollified receiver in franchise history. Brown missed the game with a mysterious hamstring injury. Also, on social media, he repeatedly has hinted that he would like to be traded. The Eagles have a bye next week. The trade deadline is Nov. 4, which means missing Sunday’s game ensured that Brown would not incur further(?) injury by sitting out.

But that’s a different discussion.

The offense would not be better off without Brown, but Sunday proved that, at least against a plucky, inconsistent Giants team that fell to 2-6, the offense can be dominant. It clearly built on a similarly competent performance in Minneapolis the previous week against a Vikings club that was 3-2 entering the game.

In that game, Hurts compiled a perfect 158.3 passer rating, with 326 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was the best game of his career as a passer.

Sunday, Hurts’ rating was 141.5, with 179 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was the second-best day of his career as a passer.

Sunday, the passing came easier, in part because the Giants’ secondary was mostly backups, and in part because the running game erupted.

Saquon Barkley’s first touch, the second play of the game, was a 65-yard touchdown run. He finished with 150 rushing yards, more than any other two games combined this season. Barkley suffered a minor injury, which gave more touches to Tank Bigsby, who gained 104 yards, the second-best outing of his career.

The running game produced a total of 276 yards, almost 120 more yards than the Eagles’ previous season high and the first time in five weeks they broke the 100-yard mark.

Again, they did it without Brown, one of their more potent weapons in history.

They did it with Brett Toth starting his first NFL game at center, where he is replacing Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens.

They did it against a Giants team that dominated them in East Rutherford just over two weeks ago.

How did they do it?

Same way they did it last year: patience and persistence.