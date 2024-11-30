Eagles vs. Ravens predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 13

The Eagles are aiming to extend their seven-game winning streak against the Baltimore Ravens in a marquee matchup featuring two of the league’s top rushers, Ravens’ Derrick Henry and Eagles’ Saquon Barkley. After an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles turn their attention to Baltimore in arguably their toughest test of the season.

The Eagles are currently 3-point underdogs against the 8-4 Ravens, who are coming off a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Henry racked up 140 yards on the ground in the Ravens win as they sit in second place in the tightly contested AFC North. Meanwhile, Barkley is coming off a career-high 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles have an impressive 9-2 record heading into Week 13. Will the streak end in Baltimore? Or will Jalen Hurts and Barkley lead the Eagles to a 10-2 record? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying:

Inquirer beat writers

We start with our own Eagles beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction...

The Ravens secondary has had their struggles, giving up a league-high 156 yards per game on downfield passing attempts this season, according to Next Gen Stats. That could be a matchup for Hurts to exploit, considering he’s averaged the third-most yards per attempt (12.9) on downfield passes this year. Still, I’m giving the Ravens and their well-rounded offense the slight edge at home. Prediction: Ravens 24, Eagles 23 Olivia Reiner

To read more of Reiner’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week…

ESPN: Seven of 11 experts are picking the Birds. NFL.com: Two of five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles. Bleacher Report: Five of eight experts for Bleacher Report picked the Eagles. CBS Sports: One of eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio picked the Ravens while Chris Simms picked the Eagles, saying this could be an “old-fashioned slobberknocker.” Sports Illustrated: Three of six experts from Sports Illustrated picked the Eagles. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win.

Local media predictions

Here’s what other media in the Philadelphia area think will happen on Sunday…

Philly Voice: Three of four experts are picking the Eagles. Delaware Online: 11 of 13 panelists are backing the Eagles.

The Eagles play Sunday afternoon in Week 13 against the Ravens in Baltimore.