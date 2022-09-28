Football fans in Philly know all about the Eagles abundance of Batmen in their receiving corps. But that trio is about to get a bit ... bigger.

Dubbed by cornerback Darius Slay, following A.J. Brown’s big Week 1 performance, there’s “Swole Batman” (Brown), “Skinny Batman” (DeVonta Smith), and “Fast Batman” (Quez Watkins).

“I know you all see him with the dark visor, he just looks like a swole ‘Batman,’” Slay said of Brown. “You all can’t tell me he doesn’t look like a swole ‘Batman’. DeVonta is a skinny ‘Batman.’ Quez is a fast ‘Batman.’ We’ve got three Batmans on the team, one swole, one skinny, one fast.” [...] “No Robins. We’ve got no sidekicks... We’ve got nothing but Batmans. Those boys fly. Let it fly.”

That’s already a pretty crowded Bat Cave, but they might need to find some room for another caped crusader, one who has already proven to be both the hero the city needs and the one it deserves: “Fat Batman,” a.k.a. Jason Kelce.

» READ MORE: DeVonta Smith glides like Batman as his acrobatic catches on a career day sink the Commanders

On his weekly podcast, “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” with his brother and Chiefs start tight end Travis Kelce, the Eagles center started to give the Birds’ Batmen origin story when the conversation abruptly shifted to the cape Smith broke out on the sideline in the Eagles’ win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Apparently “Swole Batman” purchased it on Amazon for around $10, and then handed it over to “Skinny Batman” after his impressive leaping touchdown catch capped off a monstrous first half (and game, for that matter) for the second-year wideout.

And now Kelce wants a piece of that cape.

“That’s Grade A stuff from my man Slay,” Jason said.

“So what about ‘Fat Batman?’ Are you ever going to be able to wear the cape? Are you ‘Fatman?’” Travis asked after Jason was done giving the background.

“Listen,” Jason proclaimed, “If we score on a screen, I’m getting that cape and I’m being ‘Fat Batman.’ I promise you that. That is going to happen. The next screen we score on, ‘Fat Batman’ is going to be on the sideline.”

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown may be Batman right now, but DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins hope not to be Eagles sidekicks

So far this season, the Eagles wideouts have been living up to their Dark Knight moniker, terrorizing their opposition. Through three games, Brown has 20 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown, Smith has 15 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown, and Watkins, who has yet to get really involved offensively, has just two catches for 69 yards, but has also found the end zone once already.

“The Batman cape, love the confidence, love the energy that these guys are showing, that they’re embracing all of them being great options,” Jason added. “And I think it’s awesome. I love seeing stuff like that.”

In the locker room on Wednesday, Kelce was asked about his Batman name:

As for the Batman comics and movies, Jason said he’s “not a superhero guy” but that he has seen the Batman movies. And despite his desire to be “Fat Batman,” he said he’s more of a Joker guy.

“Joker is a better character,” he argued. “There’s more depth to him. He’s more interesting... He’s a complicated individual, Travis.”

That led to a rant from Jason that included several words unfit to print in this space. So it seems that while he loves the Eagles’ Batmen and wants to join their ranks, the Birds center is out on the actual character.

Which begs the question: Will Fat Batman actually show up on Sunday? I guess it all depends on if Commissioner Sirianni needs him.