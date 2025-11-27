DeVonta Smith is good to go for Black Friday Eagles game vs. Bears

A banged-up Eagles team got some good injury news Thursday.

DeVonta Smith, who missed team workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday with chest and shoulder injuries, plus an illness that was noted on Wednesday, was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s walk-through. Smith does not have a game designation heading into the team’s Black Friday game vs. the Chicago Bears and is available to play.

Advertisement

The Eagles ruled out three players: Xavier Gipson (shoulder), Myles Hinton (back), and Lane Johnson (foot). Drew Mukuba is also out, but since he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right ankle, he’s no longer on the 53-man roster and is not listed on injury reports.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Bears in Week 13: What you need to know and a prediction

With Gipson out, Britain Covey was signed to the active roster Wednesday to take Mukuba’s place. Covey may be back in his role as a return specialist. The Eagles also elevated edge rusher Patrick Johnson and safety Andre’ Sam from the practice squad for Friday’s game. Johnson is a core special teamer and Sam will be active for safety depth.

Saquon Barkley (groin), Reed Blankenship (thigh), Landon Dickerson (knee), and Brandon Graham (groin), all of whom were listed as limited on Wednesday, were full participants Thursday.

Smith likely suffered his shoulder and chest injuries after his acrobatic sideline catch vs. Dallas.

“It was just this spectacular play,” Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. “It looked so easy … the way he just adjusted to it effortlessly and caught it.”

While the Eagles’ offense has been maligned for its inconsistency, Smith is having a strong 2025 season. He has 55 catches on 78 targets for 754 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Smith and the Eagles’ offense should have an opportunity to get rolling against a Bears team that is missing multiple starters on defense.

» READ MORE: What the film says about Saquon Barkley’s rushing struggles in 2025

The Bears ruled out linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), and Noah Sewell (elbow), as well as defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip). The corner opposite Stevenson, Jaylon Johnson, is questionable with a groin injury.

Backup guard Luke Newman is also out.

While the Eagles ruled Hinton, a rookie tackle, out for Friday’s game, he was a full participant with his back injury. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 19 after the sixth-round pick started the season on injured reserve. They would not have to add him to the active roster until after they play their Week 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8.