DeSean Jackson’s return lasted all of four snaps before he got hurt again, which means the Eagles probably will be without him for the foreseeable future. That’s not good news given the minimal production the Eagles are getting from the rest of the wide receivers, particularly Jeffery, who dropped three passes and looks like he’s running in quicksand. The good news is the ground game continues to be productive, and Wentz has a lot of trust in tight ends Ertz, who had nine catches for 103 yards and a TD, and Goedert. And Jim Schwartz’s defense is starting to play pretty well.