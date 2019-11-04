The Eagles have once again been resilient under Pederson. The season could have gone south in a hurry after back-to-back road blowout losses against the Vikings and Cowboys. There was legitimate turmoil on and off the field. It may still be gurgling under the surface. But the Eagles rallied, winning on the road in tough conditions and on Sunday against a top-tier defense. For the second straight week, they were able to clinch victory with a long, clock-draining drive that netted points. It wasn’t an aesthetically pleasing win. The Eagles could have made an emphatic statement after they jumped to a 19-0 lead. But they just don’t have those capabilities, despite contrary expectations heading into the season. Fan excitement may be lukewarm as a result, but it’s better than being the Jets.