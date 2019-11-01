But the Eagles defense is getting healthier each week, there’s a chance some continuity in the secondary could fix the miscues that have buried them quite often this season, and Fletcher Cox is starting to look like the difference-maker the team needs him to be. Chicago has yet to exceed 250 yards passing this season, so I’m not sure the Bears will be able to capitalize on the Eagles’ troubles containing deep passes. I don’t think Mitchell Trubisky can make the Eagles pay the way others have this season.