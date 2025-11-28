Eagles vs. Bears predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 13

The Eagles and Bears meet for a Black Friday afternoon game with playoff positioning at stake at Lincoln Financial Field.

Can the Eagles bounce back after blowing a 21-point lead Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys on the road? Or will the upstart Bears pull off their signature win of the season?

Here’s how our writers see Friday going:

Discount deals and Eagles football. Happy Black Friday to all.

Perhaps Sunday’s result and the current trends of this Eagles offense don’t have you feeling festive for football this weekend. But fear not, the Eagles are touchdown favorites for a reason.

Sure, the Bears are 8-3 after winning four consecutive games. But they’re doing the thing that teams do sometimes when they’re turning a corner after some down seasons: taking advantage of an easy schedule. Their win Sunday vs. the Steelers, 31-28, was their first against a team with a winning record.

The offensive numbers with Ben Johnson in charge have been impressive, though. Chicago ranks 11th in expected points added/pass and eighth in EPA/rush, and that running success allows Caleb Williams to throw the third-highest percentage of play-action passes (31.3%) in the NFL. The Eagles have really struggled there, and Dak Prescott made them pay quite a few times.

Why could Friday be different? The Eagles should be able to pressure Williams more than he usually is.

Flipping to the other side of the ball, it’s Chicago’s defense that gives the Eagles an advantage, especially considering the Bears are down multiple defensive starters. If there was a get-right game for the Eagles’ ailing running game, this is it. The Bears allow an average of 138.1 yards on the ground, fifth-worst in the NFL. They allow the second-most rushing yards per before contact per rush (2.01). I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Friday is Saquon Barkley’s second game over 100 yards.

If not, and if the Eagles can’t get the running game going against this team, especially with its injuries, the problems plaguing them are more worrisome than we all thought. The run will open up the pass, and the Eagles won’t spoil your leftovers.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Bears 17

Much like last week, the Eagles shouldn’t underestimate the Bears, especially given the state of their offense right now. The Bears defense ranks near the bottom of the league in average yards against (363; No. 27), but they do certain things pretty well. They have a league-high 24 takeaways. (Former Eagles safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Nahshon Wright are tied for the league lead with five interceptions apiece.)

They’ve also been the NFL’s best defense on third-and-long. The Eagles, meanwhile, have one of the worst third-down conversion rates overall (35%) and have a penchant for committing negative plays and penalties that put them behind the sticks.

But in theory, the Eagles should be able to get the running game going against this Bears defense. Their linebacker corps is banged up. The Bears have given up 470 rushing yards over the last three weeks, the third-highest total in the NFL in that span. They’re conceding 5.3 yards per carry in that same time frame.

If the Eagles can’t run the ball on the Bears, it’s officially time to sound the alarm (if the red flags haven’t already been there). My faith in the Eagles’ rushing attack is dwindling, though, especially in the aftermath of Barkley’s 2.2 yards per carry against the Cowboys on Sunday. Barkley isn’t the only issue — the offensive line has been struggling to run block for him all season long.

I had this game as a win for the Eagles before the season started. But given the state of the Eagles’ offense over the last few games, I’m picking a narrow upset.

Prediction: Bears 30, Eagles 27