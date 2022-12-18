CHICAGO — Even when he isn’t anywhere close to his best, Jalen Hurts continues to spark the Eagles.

On a frigid Sunday afternoon, with 20-plus mph winds gusting, the team’s starting quarterback looked far from the version of himself that fans and pundits have grown to adore this season. Hurts has catapulted himself atop the league’s MVP conversation with some jaw-dropping performances, but he has also been consistent with his approach and decision-making.

Entering the Week 15 contest against the Bears, Hurts had just three interceptions over 13 games. He nearly doubled that season total in the Windy City as he was picked off twice in the first half. Despite the miscues, Hurts recorded a career-high three rushing touchdowns, and the Eagles emerged with a 25-20 win to improve their NFL-best record to 13-1.

Questionable early play calling

It wasn’t just Hurts who was uncharacteristically off his A game. The coaching staff, particularly offensive play caller Shane Steichen and head coach Nick Sirianni, didn’t help much. The Bears entered Sunday as one of the worst teams in the league according to multiple statistics and advanced analytics. They ranked 32nd in overall DVOA and 27th in rushing defense.

Despite possessing clear advantages against a depleted roster, the team’s play-callers opted for an abundance of passing plays to begin the game. There were additional factors that led to the Eagles not running the ball early — Hurts had a turnover on the opening drive that was followed by a three-and-out — but neglecting to feed running back Miles Sanders should be considered malpractice, especially given the weather conditions. Sanders, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, didn’t receive his first carry until the 6:41 mark left in the second quarter.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown represent one of the league’s best wide receiver duos, and they should be treated as such. But the Eagles also boast one of the best offensive lines in football and Sanders is enjoying the best season of his career. With tight end Dallas Goedert expected back Saturday at Dallas, finding that balance will be a priority over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Grading Hurts

His two interceptions won’t help his MVP case, but Hurts still strung together a solid outing, all things considered. The 24-year-old missed occasional throws on balls that were gobbled up by the howling winds, but Hurts also connected multiple times with Smith and Brown on difficult deep shots. Hurts completed 22 of 37 throws for 315 yards. Smith and Brown each eclipsed 100 yards with the duo combining for 14 catches and a whopping 307 receiving yards.

Perhaps even more importantly, Hurts was an effective rusher when the Eagles absolutely needed him. Hurts embraced contact while he paced the Eagles with a team-high 61 rushing yards. He tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns, upping his season total to 13. Hurts is now just one rushing touchdown away from tying Cam Newton’s NFL record.

Pass rush harasses Fields

The Eagles combined for six sacks against Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Defensive ends Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave each recorded two sacks. The Eagles lead the NFL with 55 sacks.

Containing Fields proved to be a tough task. The second-year quarterback scrambled multiple times, finishing with a game-best 95 rushing yards. But the Eagles contained him as a passer; Fields recorded just 14 completions for 152 yards.

Incorporating Brett Kern

With Arryn Siposs on injured reserve, the Eagles signed veteran Brett Kern to the team’s practice squad earlier in the week. Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler, didn’t see much action with just two punts Sunday. His first punt appeared to be a bit of a shank (45 yards), but the weather conditions were certainly a factor. For additional context, the Bears opted to punt from Philadelphia’s 31-yard line, rather than attempting a 45-yard field goal against the wind.

In addition to his punting responsibilities, Kern also served as the team’s holder. Jake Elliott converted on three of his four kicks (one field goal, two extra-point attempts) with one missed 38-yard field goal try.