Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren ready to ‘keep going’ after making NFL debut

Cindy VanSumeren was brought to tears when her son delivered the news.

Eagles’ practice-squad linebacker Ben VanSumeren discovered early last week that he would be active for the team’s home game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan State said he didn’t tell many people, but he made sure to call his parents first. Cindy and her husband, Jeff, immediately booked plane tickets from Detroit to Philadelphia.

VanSumeren logged 10 snaps, all on special teams, during his NFL debut against the Cowboys.

“It’s hard to put into words,” VanSumeren’s mother told The Inquirer by phone. “We feel so blessed. To be there to witness it, sent shivers down my spine. It’s incredible. Ben amazes us every day with his dedication, his belief in himself, his tenacity and his resiliency.

“He embodies all of those wonderful qualities each and every day despite obstacles he’s had to overcome.”

A few of those hurdles for VanSumeren included a position change — from running back to linebacker — and also transferring from Michigan to Michigan State earlier in his college career. VanSumeren credited his past experience on offense for boosting his IQ level as a defensive player.

“[Being a former running back] really helps you learn and understand the blocking schemes,” VanSumeren said. “You can really feel the cutbacks, the rhythm of the run game, and how it flows. That’s something I actually learned a lot from, I’ve always used it to my advantage.”

VanSumeren, who had 81 tackles and two sacks during his final season at Michigan State, didn’t receive an invite to the 2023 NFL draft combine, so he used his omission as added motivation throughout his training leading up to the draft.

He shined at his college pro day. Of the 22 linebackers who attended the combine, VanSumeren’s vertical jump of 42 ½ inches would’ve’ been the highest, his broad jump of 10 feet, 11 inches would’ve been the longest, his 29 reps on the bench press would’ve tied for the most, and his 4.40-second 40-yard dash would’ve been the second fastest.

“He always had this natural feel to be around the football,” said one NFC scout who attended multiple Big Ten conference games last year. “His physical tools often were on display nearly every snap, too. At that position ... those are essentially two main traits you need to succeed at the pro level.”

Although he went undrafted, VanSumeren signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles right after the draft concluded. He flashed throughout the summer while playing mainly with the second- and third-string defense. Over three preseason games, VanSumeren finished with a team-high 27 tackles, including a whopping 17 tackles during the final exhibition against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I love being out here,” he said. “The coaches really care about my development. I’ve got big aspirations and big goals. This is just one thing. I’m certainly not content. I’ve got to keep going.”

Over the past several months, VanSumeren said he has leaned on his linebacker mates — Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, and Christian Elliss, along with position coach D.J. Eliot.

“You treat those guys with respect, you learn from guys that have been in the league for a long time,” he said. “And then on special teams, it’s about going and getting after it. Taking your shots on the ball and trying to dominate your opponent. Those are some of the biggest collisions in sports.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity here. To have my parents witness that as my first first game, it was one helluva win.”