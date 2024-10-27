Dallas Goedert helps Jalen Hurts’ shoe malfunction, Brotherly Shove vs. Tush Push and more from the Eagles-Bengals broadcast

The Eagles are finally looking like the Eagles that fans hoped for heading into the year. After pulling off a big road win against the Bengals, the Birds have won three straight. If you got scared off by the tough first drive, or just want to relive what was probably the Birds’ best win of the season, here’s the highlights from the Eagles-Bengals broadcast...

Jalen Hurts loses a shoe

Early in the fourth quarter, ahead of a third-and-10, Jalen Hurts’ shoe exploded on him. Hurts went to the sideline to get back into the shoe, but Dallas Goedert couldn’t untie his laces, so the Eagles had to take a timeout. Hurts came back out onto the field for the third down with mismatching shoes, one green and one white.

Goedert may not be able to help out on the field thanks to his hamstring injury, but he’s still doing what he can for the team — even if that means using his teeth to try and untie Hurts’ shoes. What a real one.

Kenneth Gainwell also had a shoe issue of his own near the end of the fourth quarter. Let’s hope for some better shoes next game! That timeout could have been important!

Eagles’ scoreless first-quarter streak continues

The Eagles are the only team in the NFL that has failed to score in the first quarter in any of its games this season. The last time the Birds scored in the first quarter was Week 17 of 2023, with a Julio Jones touchdown against Arizona.

But against the Bengals, the Eagles offense wasn’t fully responsible for the scoreless first. The Birds’ defense allowed a 17-play touchdown drive which took up nearly the first 11 minutes of the game. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow started the game 10-for-11, taking short completions to chip down the field. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told CBS that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio forces those kinds of drives.

“He’s patient, he’ll make you push, take completions early,” Charles Davis said.

Brown brothers clash

Eagles defensive back Sydney Brown and Bengals running back Chase Brown became the latest twin brothers to both make the NFL, playing one another for the first time in their NFL careers on Sunday. The Browns both attended Illinois, and Sydney is in his second year in the NFL, while Chase is in his rookie season.

But ahead of the game, the brothers tried to keep their distance from one another. Sydney told CBS that didn’t quite work, but they didn’t talk football.

“They’re only talking life,” Evan Washburn shared. “They talked about [Sydney’s] new cat, a Bengal cat.”

Is Sydney trolling his brother with his new cat? And can we get a photo? The brothers were both captains for Sunday’s game and took the coin toss.

Brotherly Shove vs. Tush Push

Ian Eagle is one of the best in the game, so I feel validated that he shares my same opinion — Brotherly Shove is a way better name than Tush Push.

“I thought that was the one that was going to catch on,” Eagle said after the Birds scored a touchdown to end the first half on the signature play.

Brotherly Shove is so much better. It’s more creative and it’s specific to Philadelphia. Any team can run the Tush Push. Only the Eagles can run the Brotherly Shove.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s interception

There might not be an Eagle with more energy than C.J. Gardner-Johnson. After Isaiah Rodgers tipped a Burrow deep ball in Gardner-Johnson’s direction for a fourth-quarter pick, you knew he was going to celebrate. CBS cut away from Gardner-Johnson and the Birds’ end-zone celebration, but they did catch him and Brandon Graham celebrating on the sideline.