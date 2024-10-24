As Joe Burrow recalls taking a beating from the Eagles, the Bengals are facing a resurgent defensive front

The first evaluation Zac Taylor ever made as an NFL coach was of Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, then a quarterback coming out of Boise State. The Bengals head coach doesn’t think he did a very good job.

“Worst interview of all time, on my end,” Taylor told reporters Wednesday. “I asked horrible questions, I’m a little bit embarrassed. I don’t think he knew any different, because that might’ve been his first interview as well, but as a player, he was as impressive as it gets.”

But Taylor was especially focused on Vic Fangio’s defense, which hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the last two games heading into Sunday’s matchup. The Birds recorded eight sacks against the Giants and limited New York to 119 yards. Getting pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow will be key for the Eagles’ defensive plan.

“The front jumps out at you,” Taylor said. “They’ve invested in that front. They’ve got big defensive tackles, they’ve got really athletic edge guys. [Linebacker Zack] Baun comes off the second level. They like to pressure with him as well, he’s done a good job, gotten some production. It’s a good defense. They played well last week. They got a lot of production last week. It’s a challenge for us.”

The last time the Birds faced Burrow and the Bengals in 2020, the Eagles sacked the rookie eight times in a 23-23 tie. During the game, the now-retired Fletcher Cox hit Burrow just after a throw near the sideline. Burrow started complaining to the refs, and recounted on New Heights earlier this year that Cox said “you’re not getting that call, rook!”

On Wednesday, he said he’s glad that Cox won’t be lining up across from him this year.

“He’s a great player, always was, always disruptive, so I’m glad he’s retired,” Burrow told reporters.

“I hope he’s still sitting on his couch enjoying a nice dinner or something. Stay off the field.”