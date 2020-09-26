Hard to believe, but the Eagles haven’t had the No. 1 overall pick in more than 70 years. Chuck Bednarik (1949) was the last. Before him, it was Sam Francis in 1937 and the immortal Jay Berwanger in 1936. Berwanger, the first Heisman Trophy winner and the first NFL draft pick ever, could not come to a deal on a contract and never played professionally. He died in 2002 at age 88.