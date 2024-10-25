Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles vs. Bengals predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 8

The Eagles could engage in a shootout with the Bengals as they look to win their third straight game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) following the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) following the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
The Eagles will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 8.

  1. We have a split. Two of our writers think the Eagles win win their third straight game coming off the bye. Two of our other writers

  2. The Eagles defense has played well of late up front, and in this one, cornerbacks Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell will match up against a top receiving combo in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as quarterback Joe Burrow will test them.

  3. The Eagles have failed to score first-quarter points this season. They could ride the hot hand and give Saquon Barkley early touches.