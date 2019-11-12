“I always got a real nice and warm reception from the fans,” Belichick said sarcastically. "I personally have always had a real affection for the city of Philadelphia, I grew up there going to all the Army-Navy games. Every Saturday after Thanksgiving, get up there on Black Friday and see all the shoppers out there and how busy it was on Broad Street. ... A lot of great memories from my childhood growing up in those weekends in Philadelphia and then competing there in the division when I was with the Giants.”