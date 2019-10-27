UP – Graham has long been the Eagles’ tempo-setter on defense. He stopped running back Frank Gore for no gain on the Bills’ first play from scrimmage and was dominant throughout. His forced fumble and recovery in the second quarter led to a touchdown and turned the game for good.
UP – The rookie running back’s best moments this season have come as a receiver. He had a few more grabs Sunday, as well. But Sanders showed his explosiveness on the ground when he bolted 65 yards for a touchdown behind a Jordan Howard lead block.
DOWN – He left with a shoulder injury not long after his touchdown and didn’t return. Sanders said after the game that X-rays were negative and that he “should be fine – hopefully.” But he had his arm out of his sweatshirt sleeve and will undergo further testing Monday.
UP – The Eagles quarterback, like his team, rebounded from a season-low performance in Dallas. Wentz delivered a nearly mistake-free outing in difficult throwing conditions. He was efficient through the air, dynamic on the ground and didn’t turn the ball over.
UP – The Eagles coach’s teams have continuously shown resilience. Have all the problems been solved after Sunday’s win in Buffalo? No, but another loss might have been devastating. And kudos to Pederson for his aggressive call to go for two after the Eagles’ first touchdown.
DOWN – The cornerback returned to action after watching all of last week’s game in uniform. Jones didn’t play a lot in the slot, but he got burned by Cole Beasley on a third down and gave a lackluster effort on Devin Singletary’s catch-and-run touchdown.
UP – Howard’s 23 carries were the most for an Eagles running back in the Pederson era and he earned every inch of his 96 yards on the ground. His blockers took over in the second half and beat the Bills into submission with a 14-play, 83-yard, fourth-quarter drive that sealed the game.
UP – The Eagles captain had his leadership questioned by former teammate Orlando Scandrick last week, and Jenkins answered the critique with an expletive-filled rebuttal on Friday. But it was his performance on the field that spoke the loudest.
SIDEWAYS – The Eagles’ downfield passing woes weren’t solved and considering the conditions it was unlikely to happen Sunday. But Jeffery caught 4 of 6 targets, including a 38-yard snag.
UP – The Eagles’ defensive linchpin has seemingly been rounding into shape with each week. Cox set the tone up front with an early strip sack and compensated for the three new faces playing alongside him at defensive tackle.
SIDEWAYS – With Sanders sidelined, Scott stepped in and scored from 4 yards out. But he fumbled a third-quarter punt that could have given the Bills life. Lucky for him, Jim Schwartz’s defense held.
DOWN – Agholor picked up 16 yards with an early jet sweep. But Pederson went to the receiver far too often on the ground and he was dropped for two negative-yard plays.