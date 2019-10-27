ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As wind and rain lashed New Era Field, the Eagles announced their inactives for Sunday’s game against the Bills, with no surprises.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), corner Avonte Maddox (neck), running back Darren Sproles (quad), linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) were all declared out heading into the weekend. The only healthy Eagle who won’t be active is undrafted rookie center Nate Herbig.
The Eagles hope Jackson will be able to do at least a little in practice this coming week, before they host the Bears. They also hope Maddox, out since the Green Bay game, can practice and play. The team also could get corner Cre’Von LeBlanc (foot) back from injured reserve for Chicago.
First-round rookie left tackle Andre Dillard will make his second career start, in place of Peters.
Last week, fourth-round rookie defensive end Shareef Miller, from Philly and Penn State, was active for the first time but did not take the field. Miller is active again this week.