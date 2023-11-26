Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts, Eagles convert on the Tush Push to take early lead vs. Bills
The Eagles' signature play paid early dividends against Buffalo on Sunday.
The Eagles struck first Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, as Jalen Hurts rushed up the middle via the Tush Push from a yard out to give the Birds a 7-0 lead with one minute and six seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hurts plunge capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive, after the teams had played to an almost scoreless quarter. The scoring drive was extended by a encroachment penalty by the Bills against an earlier Tush Push-look from the Eagles.