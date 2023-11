Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith as Eagles again fight back within three

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Read more

The Eagles answered Buffalo’s touchdown with one of their own to bring the game back within three at 24-21.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a 15-yard pass to bring the score to 24-21 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

A 33-yard pass to Smith served as a key play in the 7-play, 75-yard drive.