Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith as Eagles again fight back within three
Smith caught his fifth touchdown of the year to bring the Eagles within three.
The Eagles answered Buffalo’s touchdown with one of their own to bring the game back within three at 24-21.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a 15-yard pass to bring the score to 24-21 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
A 33-yard pass to Smith served as a key play in the 7-play, 75-yard drive.