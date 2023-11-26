Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith as Eagles again fight back within three

Smith caught his fifth touchdown of the year to bring the Eagles within three.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

The Eagles answered Buffalo’s touchdown with one of their own to bring the game back within three at 24-21.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a 15-yard pass to bring the score to 24-21 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

A 33-yard pass to Smith served as a key play in the 7-play, 75-yard drive.