Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates a third quarter touchdown with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles took a 28-24 fourth-quarter lead with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on a third-and-15.

The three-play, 24-yard drive came after James Bradberry intercepted Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen deep in Bills territory.