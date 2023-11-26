Link copied to clipboard
A.J. Brown’s third-quarter touchdown catch pulls Eagles within 17-14
Hurts found a wide-open Brown after rolling out to his right deep in the red zone.
The Eagles cut Buffalo’s lead to three points on their second drive of the second half when quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 3-yard touchdown to make the score 17-14 Sunday midway through the third quarter.
The short pass capped a 6-play, 62-yard drive, following 17 unanswered points from the Bills.