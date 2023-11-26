Skip to content
Eagles
A.J. Brown’s third-quarter touchdown catch pulls Eagles within 17-14

Hurts found a wide-open Brown after rolling out to his right deep in the red zone.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown got open for a third-quarter touchdown catch.
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown got open for a third-quarter touchdown catch.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
The Eagles cut Buffalo’s lead to three points on their second drive of the second half when quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 3-yard touchdown to make the score 17-14 Sunday midway through the third quarter.

The short pass capped a 6-play, 62-yard drive, following 17 unanswered points from the Bills.